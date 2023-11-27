The Rude Awakening - Historical Video game

The Rude Awakening is a Video Game created to narrate real-life First World War stories from a different perspective, merging a unique single-player experience with easygoing art style inspired by Valiant Heart.





The Rude Awakening is co-funded by the European Union MEDIA Program, a division of Creative Europe. To realize such an ambitious project, a consortium of 9 European partners worked together on its development.





ALDA (France), Mémoire pour la vie (France), The World of NGOs (Austria), and the Danube Connects (Germany) are the associations and NGOs that deal with the themes of remembrance and peace education through cultural promotion actions.





Forte Belvedere in Italy, Gornjesavski Muzej in Slovenia, and the Macedonian Centre for Photography in the Republic of North Macedonia are the 3 museums where the game is present to testify in a new way the events that happened in those places. The historical places witnessed by the museums are faithfully reproduced within the game.





I worked on this project as an illustrator and art director, coordinating and directing the entire creative team.





