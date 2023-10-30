house hAEds collection

The collection of 10,000 pieces is made up of 7 basic Character buildings, in different colours. Each building also has a series of traits that vary randomly to create individual unique pieces. Each NFT is composed of various layers: background, background elements, body and clothes, hands, eyes, nose, mouth, glasses, hats and signature.





These elements mixed randomly give life to the 10,000 House Haeds. The difficult part is making sure that all the almost 300 elements come together in a coherent and pleasant way, without errors.







The Characters are a hybrid between houses and living beings, part of the body is buried and only one arm comes out of the ground, perhaps they grow like plants.