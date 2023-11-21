



Introducing TT Norms® Pro Serif, version 1.100! The updated font now has new OpenType features and localization for the Serbian and Bulgarian languages.





TT Norms® Pro Serif is a functional serif based on our studio’s main bestseller—the versatile sans serif TT Norms® Pro. Together, they form an ideal font pair. Although these typefaces are made for each other, they can easily be used independently and paired with other fonts.





So, TT Norms® Pro Serif is a self-sufficient and elegant serif, neutral at the same time. It is easy to recognize due to its gentle proportion dynamics, open aperture, slanted oval axis, and low stroke contrast. Another distinctive feature of this font is brutal serifs that adjust in length according to the weight of the font.





As well as TT Norms Pro, there are Italic font styles in TT Norms® Pro Serif. However, for this serif, we have designed true italics instead of simple slanted font styles. Their key feature is the ability of the lowercase letterforms to change in reference to the roman font styles. They become more rounded, moving towards handwritten shapes. The nature of the italics turned out sharper than that of the roman font styles. It can be used to place accents that would attract attention without interfering with the process of reading.





TT Norms® Pro Serif is capable of solving multiple design tasks. It is highly readable, which makes it convenient for small point sizes. This serif’s application range is broad and diverse: it can be used for websites, printed materials, and packaging design. The font is well-suited for projects in the domains of culture, art, history, or literature and can be implemented into the designs of signs, posters, or premium products and services.





TT Norms® Pro Serif, version 1.100, consists of:

- 24 font styles: 11 roman, 11 italic, and 2 variable fonts (one for the roman font styles and another—for italics);

- 1380 glyphs in each font style;

- 31 OpenType features, including options for localization.



