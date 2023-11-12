















El Garcés is a club located in Guadalajara, Jalisco that seeks to reflect a period in which music and sophistication were part of daily life. The identity of El Garcés adopts a charismatic, seductive and refined personality; following this concept an image was developed with textures and iconography to bring the brand to life. Combining a range of vibrant and contrasting colors it reflects the elegance and attractiveness of the era; becoming a means to be transported to a time where romanticism and glamour went hand in hand.

















