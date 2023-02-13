Estudio Albino's profile
TAT

Estudio Albino
Taller Alvarado Teles: artisans of space.
In each intervention, TAT seeks to find the story that a place has to tell and the essence that differentiates it from the rest.

At TAT, constructions that become an extension of our life are sculpted for each story to strengthen the sensory connection through experience and the creation of new meanings.

The identity seeks to represent this versatility and focuses on the craftsmanship behind their work. Modules and angles placed together emulate spaces and structures. They represent the crossing point between us and the environment.




