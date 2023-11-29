p&n哲野 Brand and Packaging Design

p&n is a lifestyle brand that uses scent as a medium to explore natural philosophy. The brand is committed to gaining inspiration and power from nature, making scent a link between people and nature, thereby breaking the limitations of time and the barriers of space. Anytime, anywhere, open your whole body’s senses in the smell, get close to nature, embrace nature, travel through nature, learn to enjoy the moment while interacting with nature, pay attention to the process and experience, relax tense nerves, relieve anxiety, and find the right mood. A sense of security, thus gaining strength, healing the heart, and inspiring inspiration for a better life.





p&n哲野是一个以气味为媒介，探索自然哲学的生活方式品牌。是香氛香水品牌寓义to Define的衍生故事线。品牌致力于从自然中获得启示和力量，让气味成为连接人与自然的纽带，从而打破时间的限制和空间的隔阂。随时随地，在气味中打开全身的感官，去亲近自然，拥抱自然，穿梭自然，在与自然的互动中学会享受当下，关注过程和体验，放松紧绷的神经，缓解焦虑的心情，寻得适宜的安全感，从而拥有力量，疗愈内心，激发更好生活的灵感。



