吃茶去系列 TAKE TEA Graphic and Package Design

TAKE TEA is to Define's tea fragrance gift box series. The collection includes scented candles, flameless aromatherapy, flameless aromatherapy diffusers, and incense sticks. "Zen" and "tea" are used as a concrete smell experience, while the design part focuses on expressing the spiritual core of TAKE TEA. The rhythmic tilt is the core of the design. The product embedding of the lining part is also inclined at a constant rate according to the same angle. The outer box is designed with a handle for easy TAKE TEA. The whole series uses special paper that matches the temperament of the product, and cooperates with the hot stamping process to run through every detail of the design.







ART DIRECTOR: Simin Xu

CREATIVE DIRECTOR：Sunny

DESIGNER: Simin Xu / Yang

CERAMIC DESIGN: Simin Xu / Yang

COPYWRITING：Simin Xu / Lizzie Bi