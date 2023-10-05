Expedition Scoresbysund

In early September, I received a special invitation from my close friends at Northsailing for an extraordinary adventure. I had the incredible opportunity to sail through the remote East of Greenland aboard the stunning Schooner Hildur. Navigating gracefully through the world's deepest fjord system, we explored some of the most isolated settlements on the planet. Without a doubt, this experience stands out as one of the most remarkable journeys I have ever undertaken. Here is some of my work for Northsailing.

