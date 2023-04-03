Tobias Hägg's profile
Swedish Lapland 2023
Swedish Lapland Winter 2023

Every year we set out on a winter tour trough the remote and untouched parts of Swedish Lapland. We mainly travel with our snowmobiles through this unforgiving but also absolutely amazing terrain. Every year is different than the other and every year we find ourselves speechless before what we get to experience.

One of my absolute favorites about Swedish Lapland is that you will not find roads to the perfect spots and many times they don't exist. There are no given places beforehand. We have to put in the work and at times be in total control of whatever nature has in store for us. Here is a few images from this years excursion.
If you want to join us on our next adventure to Swedish Lapland we have now opened  submissions for next year and you can find the link below. We can guarantee that you will fully experience the Swedish Lapland on this adventure, a Photographer’s dream. The landscape is authentic and sparsely populated by humans. Except for the sound of water and wind, silence is the only thing you will hear out here. And of course, the ever occurring Wildlife that will be around us at all times, providing perfect opportunities for photography.

