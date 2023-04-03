Swedish Lapland 2023

If you want to join us on our next adventure to Swedish Lapland we have now opened submissions for next year and you can find the link below. We can guarantee that you will fully experience the Swedish Lapland on this adventure, a Photographer’s dream. The landscape is authentic and sparsely populated by humans. Except for the sound of water and wind, silence is the only thing you will hear out here. And of course, the ever occurring Wildlife that will be around us at all times, providing perfect opportunities for photography.





