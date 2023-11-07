FAGOSTUDIO .'s profileAgent Creasenso's profile

Eurostar | London

ILLUSTRATION Eurostar branding color mood tourism Travel trip Character design London
In the "Connected Cities thanks to Eurostar" series, here is London! Continuing from our previous commissioned illustrations for the city of Paris, the Eurostar team is once again turning to us to capture the essence of the city of London. These illustrations will be shared on social media as part of the launch of the new visual identity of the European transport company.
