Primavera Sound Festival | Animation
Fago Studio
Promotional video for Primavera Sound Festival 2022 that represents the city of Porto, Portugal. Check out the world the studio has created for this commission through a series of illustrations that were animated and coordinated by a professional and very friendly team Device Studio.

The campaign includes 6 musical journeys, to announce their biggest festival year yet. Each video mapped to destination Primavera Sound, delivering new festival locations and musicians along the way, all linking back to their base here in Barcelona.
Main character for Primavera Sound Festival and promotional video.
Illustration for promotional video
Illustration for promotional video
Scene 1 for Primavera Sound Festival
Scene 2 for Primavera Sound Festival
Scene 3 for Primavera Sound Festival
Isometric scene for Primavera Sound Festival.
Generic poster for Primavera Sound Festival 2022.
Produced by BOL & Vampire
Directed by Device

Directors → Guille Comín
Creative Director → Pol Solà
Head of Production → Victoria Ventura
Production Assistant → Ariadna Pons
Illustration → Fagostudio
Additional illustration → Alba Prado, Eudald Salarich, Nahuel Rollan, Raül Peix
Cel Animation → Bujor Stefanescu, Javi Vaquero, Kyrylo Novikov, Ezequiel Cruz
Clean up → Daniel Soms, Kyrylo Novikov, Josué Ducros, Axel Oil, Luke Etcheverry, Margarita Rojas, Carla Cuba
Compositing → Hugo Morais
Music → John Talabot
Sound Design →​​​​​​​ ​​​​​​​Facundo Capece
