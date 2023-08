The power of togetherness and community is incredibly important when it comes to learning. We set out to create a shape-language for Microsoft’s Flip, an e-learning platform, as part of their brand overhaul. Here are a few different treatments for how some of the compositions came to life.





Directed by Toast

Creative Direction: Chris Guyot

Executive Producer: Tyler Guyot

Design & Animation: Alejandro Pérez, Chris Guyot