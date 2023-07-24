Toast .'s profileChris Guyot's profileAlejandro Pérez's profileEmanuele Marani's profileJames Boorman's profile+3
Google Cloud - Googleverse
We had the pleasure of bringing to life Google Cloud's annual conference branding and identity design. From a fully built out VR experience to the conference opening video, we got to play in a multitude of mediums.

Directed by Toast
CD: Chris Guyot
EP: Tyler Guyot
Design: Alejandro Pérez, James Boorman, Travis Ragsdale, Emanuele Marani, Connie Van, Chris Guyot
Animation: Alejandro Pérez, James Boorman, Travis Ragsdale, Chris Guyot
Sound Design: John Poon


VR Scene Design Stills

3D google cloud city vibrant 2D 2D Animation 3d animation motion graphics animation
Design Development

