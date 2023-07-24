Google Cloud - Googleverse





We had the pleasure of bringing to life Google Cloud's annual conference branding and identity design. From a fully built out VR experience to the conference opening video, we got to play in a multitude of mediums.





Directed by Toast

CD: Chris Guyot

EP: Tyler Guyot

Design: Alejandro Pé rez, James Boorman, Travis Ragsdale, Emanuele Marani, Connie Van, Chris Guyot

Animation: Alejandro Pérez, James Boorman, Travis Ragsdale, Chris Guyot

Sound Design: John Poon



