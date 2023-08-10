ahra kwon's profile
Illustration Collection
ahra kwon
Behance.net
Character design Sustainability tech schedule environment game app Editorial Illustration coding Technology
Tick Tick 
Introducing an organizing app
Character design Sustainability tech schedule environment game app Editorial Illustration coding Technology
The Best Games to Enjoy Offline
Enjoying games even when your phone is set to offline
Character design Sustainability tech schedule environment game app Editorial Illustration coding Technology
Everyone can Code
Introducing a coding app, Swift Playgrounds, which helps everyone can code
Character design Sustainability tech schedule environment game app Editorial Illustration coding Technology
The Best Games to Enjoy Offline 2
Enjoying games even when your phone is set to offline
Character design Sustainability tech schedule environment game app Editorial Illustration coding Technology
Character design Sustainability tech schedule environment game app Editorial Illustration coding Technology
Playing for Purpose 2_Sybo
Subway Surfers had a Play 2 Planet event which resulted in players helping to plant trees.
Character design Sustainability tech schedule environment game app Editorial Illustration coding Technology
Playing for Purpose 3_Small Giant Games
The developers of Small Giant Games only use green sources of electricity and use recycled furniture for their offices.
Character design Sustainability tech schedule environment game app Editorial Illustration coding Technology
Playing for Purpose 3_Hub Story






Thank you! 



Illustration Collection
66
381
4
Published:

Owner

ahra kwon's profile
ahra kwon
Seoul, Korea, Republic of

Illustration Collection

66
381
4
Published:

Tools

Creative Fields