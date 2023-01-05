Illustration Collection 2022
Tufts University Magazine
About Engineer program offerings in Tufts University,
which gives students opportunity to learn about the job and interact professionals
Offline Games
Illustration for Apple about enjoying games
when your iPhone is set to offline or not connected to the internet
Travel Poster_Seoul
The Closer & Closer Calendar
Illustration for January
Mobile Pay
Everyone Can Code
illustration about coding app_Swift Playgrounds
This app is for any level of users who want to learn how to code and create an app.
Upwork
Illustration for celebrating Asian Pacific American Heritage Month
Earth Day
International Women's Day
Hug