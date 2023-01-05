ahra kwon's profile
Illustration Collection 2022
Illustration Collection 2022
Tufts University Magazine

About Engineer program offerings in Tufts University, 
which gives students opportunity to learn about the job and interact professionals 
Offline Games

Illustration for Apple about enjoying games 
when your iPhone is set to offline or not connected to the internet
Travel Poster_Seoul
The Closer & Closer Calendar 

Illustration for January
Mobile Pay
Everyone Can Code

illustration about coding app_Swift Playgrounds
This app is for any level of users who want to learn how to code and create an app.
Upwork

Illustration for celebrating Asian Pacific American Heritage Month
Earth Day
International Women's Day
Hug



