Dynamic Artworks / Notch
We were commissioned by Notch's art team to create a series of artworks that will be used to complement their new visual profile. For each piece, we designed four distinct rigid body/dynamic simulations, allowing objects to collide and move freely through space. From each simulation, we handpicked one frame out of 600, resulting in
a unique composition for each artwork.

Working with Cinema4D and Redshift, we crafted four distinctively themed visual expressions through materials and light. Notch's own art team will now showcase the versatility and power of their software by recreating these scenes and renders using only Notch.
Dynamic Artworks / Notch
