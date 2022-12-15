Continuum looks at the transitional flow between different pattern configurations through form, light and shadow.

At opposite ends, the shapes are perceptibly different, but when adjacent in a continuous sequence, they become more difficult to distinguish from one another. Being able to view the different arrangements in only

a transient way becomes interesting in its own right.





Continuum has been created in collaboration with Dalbin. Buy your table in the Dalbin Store and import

your art collection.



