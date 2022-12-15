Continuum looks at the transitional flow between different pattern configurations through form, light and shadow.
At opposite ends, the shapes are perceptibly different, but when adjacent in a continuous sequence, they become more difficult to distinguish from one another. Being able to view the different arrangements in only
a transient way becomes interesting in its own right.
Continuum has been created in collaboration with Dalbin. Buy your table in the Dalbin Store and import
your art collection.
This work is auctioned on SuperRare separately from the table. The file resolution is 3840 x 2160 px (4K UHD). More information is available at dalbin.com
1/1