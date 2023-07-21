Personal Illustrations 2022

NESTERS🐦





You know that type of friend who can listen to so much horse shit you sprout out and you're amazed that you're still friends after she inadvertently knew too much about you?

The type of friend that could be your mental nest.🌈



I have a nest like that.



She already has so many birds living in that nest but still, she adopts me.

She lights around 12 cigs (i counted yesterday) every time she listens to my dramas as if the smoke would hide her from the second-hand embarrassment she gets from my stories without considering the state of her lungs, THE SACRIFICES THIS GAL HAS TO GO THROUGH FOR GOSS👑



But anyways this whole piece is just to remind me to buy her an ashtray since every time she comes to my house she had to use a tiny sauce bowl and leaves the house with a rim full bowl 🚬 🚬 🚬



Everyone needs a mental nest every now and again. If you don't have one, get yourself one. How? I don't know i just draw stuff what do i know.



If you have one already, please appreciate them with all you got, and get them an ashtray.



Thank you on behalf of nesters out there✨