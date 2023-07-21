Personal Illustrations 2022

a rambling piece
I was listening to a podcast about traumatic events and how they affect people's lives lately.
The speaker always seems so well put together until the slightest mention of their trauma, when I can feel their voice change. You can feel the whole flock of memories and the feeling attached to them came back. It must feel so bad under the weight of those emotions.
But most of them seem to live their lives happily and being grateful of their current situation, so they just accept their past. For however ugly it is, it does contribute in building up their character in the present. 🦢
🌙The Luna Conundrum
I just found out that the adult luna moth has no mouth. The whole reason for them to exist is to procreate, so they live for a short period of time, fulfill their duty and die.
It's relatable in a way that I sometimes get stuck in the hussle culture, working day to day, forgetting to enjoy my life and forgeting to open my mouth to ask a very important question - is this it? Is this all there is to life? Ticking boxes? Getting a degree, getting a job, paying a mortgage and having a baby?
But we are not moths, we have a mouth, we have a choice. Should we open up and do something about it?👄
00:00 Point of View 👁️
✨You’re laying in the bed watching the streaks of orange rays flash by your ceiling from the cars outside, creating a calm cinematic sense that takes you into memory lane.
As your thought jumps between the events, you realise your past has changed alongside your present, as the way you frame things fluctuates with your current state of mind. You start to think about how fleeting each moment can be, how fleeting your so-called “original identity” can be if your frames are changing as fast as the fleeting headlights spread across your wall.
00:00, the night just makes everything more intense, it singles out every encounter and moment in your life, and it amplifies each experience. Some are sweet memories, some are embarrassing, but for what it’s worth, they did bring you to your current self, which makes you appreciate it even more.
SAILORMOON🌜
Continuing my traditional annual Sailor Moon redraw for Mid Autumn festival
BUTTERCUP💚
my forever spirit animal, Buttercup from the Powerpuff Girls 💚💗
✨Aurora
Aurora should be a character in some apocalyptic graphic novel acting as a guardian for mother Earth 🌼
Her aesthetic are so on point i can’t choose any of her clothes out to draw so I just mixed them all up. She is quite full of corset lately so there’s that, the crown and head piece is a fuse between the one from Exist For Love and A Dangerous Thing and her tour poster. The dress supposed to be from the live at Tempodrom but I mixed it up with some of her long gloves from a while back alongside some my normal decorative patterns 🌙
Also, the wolf mask on the left is a shout out to her first album that I’ve known her from 🐺🏃🏼♀️🐺🐺
NESTERS🐦
You know that type of friend who can listen to so much horse shit you sprout out and you're amazed that you're still friends after she inadvertently knew too much about you?
The type of friend that could be your mental nest.🌈
I have a nest like that.
She already has so many birds living in that nest but still, she adopts me.
She lights around 12 cigs (i counted yesterday) every time she listens to my dramas as if the smoke would hide her from the second-hand embarrassment she gets from my stories without considering the state of her lungs, THE SACRIFICES THIS GAL HAS TO GO THROUGH FOR GOSS👑
But anyways this whole piece is just to remind me to buy her an ashtray since every time she comes to my house she had to use a tiny sauce bowl and leaves the house with a rim full bowl 🚬 🚬 🚬
Everyone needs a mental nest every now and again. If you don't have one, get yourself one. How? I don't know i just draw stuff what do i know.
If you have one already, please appreciate them with all you got, and get them an ashtray.
Thank you on behalf of nesters out there✨
ART BLOCK UPBLOCKED
As the name suggested, this was made to combat my art block and I loved it!