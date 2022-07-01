Illustrations in 2021

It goes without saying that last year has been tough for a lot of us. Still, in the face of a catastrophic fallout, we've been using this hard and solidarity time to work on ourselves and keep our hopes up, all for a better future. Please be kind to us, 2021
We can sometimes be a bit like fireflies.
We focus in front and crave the intoxicating lights of others, so much so that we forget to look back at our own.
This is for a friend of mine who kept telling herself that the guy she had a crush on is 'not good enough for her', and that she was 'wasting her time on this childish feeling'.
She reminds me of the story of the fox and the grape. A fox wanted to reach the high grapes, but couldn't, so told himself that they're sour anyway, then walked away.
It's striking how often we use our words as a shield to protect ourselves from high expectations.
Don't expect your crush to act as a sun, standing atop a pedestal and illuminating your life. Don't impose on them your own impossible expectations. They have their own problems, and one of those is getting caught in your web of love.
Please solve your own issues first, rather than pushing the burden onto them and expecting them to rise under the weight.
Even a stubby pencil can summon mighty things with a sharpened mind.
Second year of total lock down, at least this time is spent with mah boi Xoài.
Merry Christmas to all!