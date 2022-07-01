Illustrations in 2021

This is for a friend of mine who kept telling herself that the guy she had a crush on is 'not good enough for her', and that she was 'wasting her time on this childish feeling'.

She reminds me of the story of the fox and the grape. A fox wanted to reach the high grapes, but couldn't, so told himself that they're sour anyway, then walked away.

It's striking how often we use our words as a shield to protect ourselves from high expectations.



