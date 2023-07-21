FONT (STUDIO)'s profile
AOMA
FONT (STUDIO)
( ABOUT )
AOMA is a co-living and co-working project in Ericeira, Portugal. Both the architectural project and the visual identity are inspired by the Japanese concept "Ma". We seek to convey the idea of light, complete experience and fullness through color and gradients. The brand conveys the modularity of the architecture, and enhances the points of contact between modules to also convey the philosophy of AOMA.


AOMA
