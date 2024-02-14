







Rebranding for Casa Delfín , a historical brand with more than 100 years specialized in the selection and distribution of products for the hospitality industry. With a leadership position and an artistic approach, the new identity is expressed through an elegant and rich visual language. The concept tries to show the point of contact and interaction between Casa Delfín and the companies, reducing the interline to zero to denote this connection. The illustrations also interact with each other generating new visual spaces.







