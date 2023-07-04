LALIGA | The power of our fútbol

CHALLENGE ​​​​​​​



We live in a new era in which new generations seeking multi-screen experiences have disconnected from more traditional sports and are looking to stop being spectators of the world and become players.





LALIGA needs to adapt to this new context, to strengthen the bonds with new generations, to provide a new competition experience to its fans and to become a flag of the future for all those who are part of it. Fútbol is the most watched sport in our country, and becomes a driving force that impacts our society, inspires people and fills those who live it with pride.





Turning LALIGA into a flag that vindicates the pride of having one of the best leagues in the world is not only a challenge, but also a responsibility to celebrate its milestones and build a new future. Because if LALIGA is great, so will be its fans and teams.



