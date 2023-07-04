LALIGA
The power of our fútbol
LALIGA, founded as the professional football league (LFP) and formed by the 42 members of the first and second division, has become in the last 40 years one of the most powerful competitions on the planet, being an economic engine for the national clubs and a driving force in our country.
With more than 238 million spectators following the competition on five continents, it has become more than just a competition, more than just an association of clubs.
CHALLENGE
We live in a new era in which new generations seeking multi-screen experiences have disconnected from more traditional sports and are looking to stop being spectators of the world and become players.
LALIGA needs to adapt to this new context, to strengthen the bonds with new generations, to provide a new competition experience to its fans and to become a flag of the future for all those who are part of it. Fútbol is the most watched sport in our country, and becomes a driving force that impacts our society, inspires people and fills those who live it with pride.
Turning LALIGA into a flag that vindicates the pride of having one of the best leagues in the world is not only a challenge, but also a responsibility to celebrate its milestones and build a new future. Because if LALIGA is great, so will be its fans and teams.
OUTCOME
Under this premise - to make our fútbol great so that it makes us all great, as people, fans, clubs and society - we are building the new identity of LALIGA.
More than a group of clubs that unite, a new flag of belonging and an expression of pride in achieving what we get by being in it. To grow, to compete, to share, to leave our mark.
To define a new LALIGA that would cease to be the union of 42 clubs, to become the pride of their fans.
To do so, we abandoned the idea of different clubs and fans gathered around a ball, which has been the identity of the last 40 years, to define a new expression that would speak of the greatness, the power of our fútbol, the celebration of what we are and, above all, would change the position of fútbol: from belonging to the clubs to belonging to their fans.
We transformed LaLiga into LALIGA. We turned it into a Brand, rather than a competition descriptor, defining a wordmark to match what we have achieved over the years: more powerful, with more presence and more winning character. Our fútbol is not a whisper, it is a cry of greatness. A greatness that we celebrate on the field, in the stands, at home, in the street... A cry of shared emotion, the communion between players and fans. A symbol that becomes an emblem of celebration of our fútbol.
VISUAL IDENTITY
We chose coral as the colour with which to proudly dye our passion, a national colour that we wanted to preserve and enhance in a more contemporary and digital way, accompanying it with a chromatic variety that completes a new stage of energy and emotion. As LALIGA is all of us, we complemented this proposal with an adaptation of colours for each team in our competition, maintaining the founding spirit of diversity.
We defined and developed a new LALIGA typography to help us give voice to that feeling of greatness and that ambition of plurality. A typographic development that has three variants that allow us to adapt to new contexts, make our identity shine, connect it with our Brand and offer a new, more dynamic and digital form of use that gives strength and vitality in different contexts.
VERBAL IDENTITY
As a brand that wants to inspire and mobilise society, it was necessary to give LALIGA its own recognisable verbal dimension. Based on the values defined for this new era, we developed a tone of voice that would allow LALIGA to express itself and project its vibrant and passionate personality through words.
To emphasise its social transcendence, we designed a set of differential resources with which to convert pride in our fútbol into a language that articulates the brand messages.