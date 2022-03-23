







Teatro Eslava

Live your passions​​​​​​​





In the very heart of the dynamic and stimulating city of Madrid, we find a piece of history that has brought light to its nights for more than 150 years. A banquet hall that presented us the challenge of preserving its essence and at the same time making it relevant in today’s leisure and entertainment landscape with a new brand. A new brand that started with a new space, designed by the surrealist and distinctive Philippe Starck. The place gets to be a true reflection of the new brand essence: to live little by little everything inside you.



And in addition to this, the new visual identity gets to be a true reflection of the legacy and history of the hall. The original design of the theatre gave rise to the logo design, and to the creation of a flexible system that helps us to give a voice to all the artists that will perform on its stage. The eclectic spirit of its programme is represented by a wide and vibrant colour palette that, along with the chosen typography family, can be adapted to the visual style of each artist. All this proves the commitment and passion for culture shown in the place throughout its history.





