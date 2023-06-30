HiRaw! Rebrand









Challenge

As HiRaw! experienced rapid growth, they faced the need for a brand overhaul. Their existing system had become chaotic, making it vulnerable to imitation from competitors and failing to make a strong impact on store shelves. To address these challenges, HiRaw! sought to embark on a rebranding journey.





Together, we collaborated to develop a visionary brand strategy that would embody their core values of compassion towards all dogs and cats. Our goal was to create a brand identity system that exuded boldness, strength, contemporariness, and a touch of humor. We aimed to establish a strong connection with their target audience, raise awareness about the brand, and reinforce consistency in visual and verbal language.





