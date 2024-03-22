GHTK Rebrand

Overview
Giao Hàng Tiết Kiệm (GHTK) is the biggest and leading logistics and delivery service providers in Vietnam. GHTK plays a pivotal role in the logistics ecosystem of Vietnam, offering cost-effective, reliable, and efficient delivery services that cater to the diverse needs of businesses and individuals across the country. In January 2022, GHTK was made the Vietnam National Brand, proudly recognized for its reliable and affordable delivery services.
To deliver their next journey, GHTK chose to shorten their name for faster, friendlier and easier recognizable as brand appearance. The rebrand expands its organizational vision, brand strategy, design, internal culture, and brand experience, this rebrand reflects GHTK's dedication to innovative solutions and encourages individuals (self-sufficient retailers) of all capabilities to engage with their delivery.
Logo
The logotype draws inspiration from the motorcycle wheel, visual representations of narrow alleys on maps, and the rapidly evolving roadway transportation system. These elements are iconic imagery of Vietnamese traffic and form the basis of GHTK's identity.
Alongside the new "Confident Smile" brand icon, designed for seamless digital application, it embodies the joy and assurance of both shippers and users.
Inspired deeply with the vibrancy of Vietnam’s traffic and transportation system, all influenced elements such as lighting, speed and sound become the design principles for GHTK brand elements, color choice and motions.
Multi-brand System and Emojis
The newly designed brand structure enables a more human-centric approach, facilitating further expansion and ensuring greater consistency across all sub-branding channels.
Uniform
Lighting Fast Motion
Typography
DJR Forma Text Black Italic as display branded typeface for bold and speedy appearance
Special thanks to anh Hùng Võ as CMO / Strategy Head, Dentsu Redder as activation agency and brand team Chris Việt Linh, Hàn Thúy.
—
Credits
Branding firm: M — N Associates
Creative Director: Duy — N
Digital Director: Anh Nguyễn
Designer: Phúc Trần
Producer: Quân Nguyễn, An Phạm
Project Manager: M — Lan
Photography
Portfolio Photography: Wing Chan
Digital Retoucher: An Nguyễn, Phúc Trần
Footage Documentary: GHTK
Model: Lâm Uy Huỳnh, Quân Nguyễn
