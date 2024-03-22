GHTK Rebrand

Overview

Giao Hàng Tiết Kiệm (GHTK) is the biggest and leading logistics and delivery service providers in Vietnam. GHTK plays a pivotal role in the logistics ecosystem of Vietnam, offering cost-effective, reliable, and efficient delivery services that cater to the diverse needs of businesses and individuals across the country. In January 2022, GHTK was made the Vietnam National Brand, proudly recognized for its reliable and affordable delivery services.