São João fantástico
São João Fantástico
Série de ilustrações pessoais desenvolvidas para 
explorar temas e as cores da época mais linda do ano.
O São João no Brasil
Tradicionalmente o São João no Brasil é uma festa popular, que acontece nos meses de Junho e Julho e traz consigo uma cultura própria de dança, música, comida e tradições que são comemoradas, principalmente, no nordeste do país.

As cores
As cores desse projeto partem de uma paleta que já uso e que são frequentes em meu trabalho, mas aplicados em um background escuro, para refletir a noite o momento mágico dessa época do ano onde são ligadas as fogueiras.

As texturas
As texturas são inspiradas em processos físicos como rabiscos de lápis e marcadores e inspiradas em Xilogravuras.

Saint John Festival in Brazil
Traditionally, the Saint John Festival in Brazil is a popular celebration that takes place in the months of June and July, bringing along its own culture of dance, music, food, and traditions that are celebrated mainly in the northeastern part of the country.

The Colors
The colors of this project come from a palette that I already use and that is frequent in my work, but applied on a dark background to reflect the nighttime, the magical moment of this time of year when the bonfires are lit.

The Textures
The textures are inspired by physical processes like pencil and marker sketches and influenced by Woodcut prints.
Texturas
Processos
Thanks ⭐️
Projeto pessoal criado para exaltar e celebrar o São João, suas tradições, cores e formas. Uma explosão de Nordeste Brasileiro.

