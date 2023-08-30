São João fantástico

Saint John Festival in Brazil
Traditionally, the Saint John Festival in Brazil is a popular celebration that takes place in the months of June and July, bringing along its own culture of dance, music, food, and traditions that are celebrated mainly in the northeastern part of the country.
The Colors
The colors of this project come from a palette that I already use and that is frequent in my work, but applied on a dark background to reflect the nighttime, the magical moment of this time of year when the bonfires are lit.
The Textures
The textures are inspired by physical processes like pencil and marker sketches and influenced by Woodcut prints.