Cafe Emil
Emil Café
Visual identity for Emil Café.
@emil.bratislava
Logo:
Emil Taschka
Photography: Nora a Jakub | Miki Curik Jr.
Cafe Emil
Published:
July 17th 2023
Nice Guy
Bratislava, Slovakia
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Matej Špánik
Bratislava, Slovakia
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Published:
July 17th 2023
Tools
Illustrator
Creative Fields
Graphic Design
Branding
cafe
visual identity
Brand Design
logo
brand identity
design
Coffee
restaurant
© All Rights Reserved
Copyright Info
No use is allowed without explicit permission from owner
