No final de 2022 fui convidado pela agência Octagon Brasil, para desenvolver ilustrações para a Arena Centauro, um espaço no parque Ibirapuera em São Paulo - SP dedicado aos amantes do esporte. Quem for ou estiver em São Paulo, pode conferir no local, elas estão animadas em uma projeção no local.

Fiquei muito feliz pelo convite, ilustrar esporte sempre é muito desafiador.





At the end of 2022, I was invited by the Octagon Brasil agency to develop illustrations for Arena Centauro, a space in Ibirapuera Park in São Paulo - SP dedicated to sports lovers. Anyone who is or is in São Paulo can check it out on site, they are animated in a projection on site.

I was very happy for the invitation, illustrating sports is always very challenging.







