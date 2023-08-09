TC - Illustrations for new branding
Fui convidado pela Futurebrand-SP para colaborar com o novo branding da TC.
A TC é uma plataforma digital que fornece ferramentas que guiam pessoas e empresas a tomarem decisões financeiras mais críticas e autônomas em seus investimentos.
O processo do branding completo você pode ver > aqui <
Por aqui, vou dedicar a dar foco nas ilustrações que foram elaboradas.
O desafio foi trazer modernidade de uma forma lúdica, criando um universo sci-fi em torno da temática de investimentos e finanças.
Este projeto está como finalista no Latin America Design Awards
A TC é uma plataforma digital que fornece ferramentas que guiam pessoas e empresas a tomarem decisões financeiras mais críticas e autônomas em seus investimentos.
O processo do branding completo você pode ver > aqui <
Por aqui, vou dedicar a dar foco nas ilustrações que foram elaboradas.
O desafio foi trazer modernidade de uma forma lúdica, criando um universo sci-fi em torno da temática de investimentos e finanças.
Este projeto está como finalista no Latin America Design Awards
...
I was invited by Futurebrand-SP to collaborate with TC's new branding.
TC is a digital platform that provides tools that guide people and companies to make more critical and autonomous financial decisions in their investments.
The complete branding process you can see > here <
Here, I will focus on the illustrations that were created.
The challenge was to bring modernity in a playful way, creating a sci-fi universe around the theme of investments and finance.
This project is a finalist at the Latin America Design Awards
TC is a digital platform that provides tools that guide people and companies to make more critical and autonomous financial decisions in their investments.
The complete branding process you can see > here <
Here, I will focus on the illustrations that were created.
The challenge was to bring modernity in a playful way, creating a sci-fi universe around the theme of investments and finance.
This project is a finalist at the Latin America Design Awards
...