Here's 30 illustrations I made for a book Croatia in 30 Stories by Božo Skoko and Zvonimir Frka-Petešić.

The book presents Croatian peculiarities, contributions to the world, and way of life in an entertaining manner. It is intended for those who are interested in learning more about Croatia but prefer a lighter and more enjoyable read over a serious scientific book or a tourist guide.
Croatia looks like a flying dragon

Plitvice Lakes National Park

Klapa —​​​​​​​ traditional Croatian a cappella singing

LADO —​​​​​​​ National Folk Dance Ensemble of Croatia

Country of sailors

Croatia is the European record holder in the number of donated and transplanted organs

Dolac market in Zagreb

Drinking coffee is a daily ritual for most Croats

Croatian cuisine is blessed with high quality olive oil and fish

A ferry for an island
Country of fishermen

Dora Maar —​​​​​​​ Picasso's muse

Croatians love their wine

Croatian fans celebrating success at the FIFA World Cup

Croatian King Držislav beats Venetian Doge Pietro II Orseolo in chess

Tomislav —​​​​​​​ first king of Croatia
Swedish and German mothers used to scare their disobedient children with the warning:
Behave or the Croats are going to get you!

Louis XIV's elite cavalry unit Croatian Royal Cravates

Dubrovnik

Ivan Gundulić —​​​​​​​ poet

Marko Marulić —​​​​​​​ poet and Renaissance humanist

Croatia was the third European country that recognised Islam as an equal religion

Faust Vrančić —​​​​​​​ inventor and the first man to construct a functioning parachute
Nikola Tesla —​​​​​​​ Inventor and Innovator

Rimac Nevera — all-electric sports car designed and manufactured in Croatia

Juraj Dalmatinac —​​​​​​​ architect and sculptor

Surogat —​​​​​​​ Academy Award-winning animated film​​​​​​​

Ivan Meštrović —​​​​​​​ sculptor

Country of 101 Dalmatians

Darth Vader and Daenerys Targaryen visiting Dubrovnik





Croatia in 30 Stories (Hrvatska u 30 priča)
Written by Božo Skoko & Zvonimir Frka-Petešić
Illustrated by Vedran Klemens
Book block design: Zoran Birman
Publisher: Naklada Ljevak
For the Publisher: Ivana Ljevak Lebeda
Editor: Dražen Klarić

