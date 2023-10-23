Here's 30 illustrations I made for a book Croatia in 30 Stories by Božo Skoko and Zvonimir Frka-Petešić.
The book presents Croatian peculiarities, contributions to the world, and way of life in an entertaining manner. It is intended for those who are interested in learning more about Croatia but prefer a lighter and more enjoyable read over a serious scientific book or a tourist guide.
Croatia in 30 Stories (Hrvatska u 30 priča)
Written by Božo Skoko & Zvonimir Frka-Petešić
Illustrated by Vedran Klemens
Book block design: Zoran Birman
Publisher: Naklada Ljevak
For the Publisher: Ivana Ljevak Lebeda
Editor: Dražen Klarić