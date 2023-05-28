Iceland 16:9
May, 2023.
“The fact that we live at the bottom of a deep gravity well, on the surface of a gas covered planet going around a nuclear fireball 90 million miles away and think this to be normal is obviously some indication of how skewed our perspective tends to be.”
Douglas Adams
“If it’s true that our species is alone in the universe, then I’d have to say the universe aimed rather low and settled for very little.”
George Carlin
“If you look the right way, you can see that the whole world is a garden.”
Frances Hodgson Burnett