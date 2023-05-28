Ben Simon Rehn's profile
Iceland 16:9
Ben Simon Rehn
Iceland 16:9
May, 2023.
Perspective change, again. 


“The fact that we live at the bottom of a deep gravity well, on the surface of a gas covered planet going around a nuclear fireball 90 million miles away and think this to be normal is obviously some indication of how skewed our perspective tends to be.” 
Douglas Adams
iceland Island Nature mountains Landscape lightroom Arctic landscape photography landscapes
iceland Island Nature mountains Landscape lightroom Arctic landscape photography landscapes
iceland Island Nature mountains Landscape lightroom Arctic landscape photography landscapes
iceland Island Nature mountains Landscape lightroom Arctic landscape photography landscapes

“If it’s true that our species is alone in the universe, then I’d have to say the universe aimed rather low and settled for very little.” 
 George Carlin
iceland Island Nature mountains Landscape lightroom Arctic landscape photography landscapes
iceland Island Nature mountains Landscape lightroom Arctic landscape photography landscapes
iceland Island Nature mountains Landscape lightroom Arctic landscape photography landscapes
iceland Island Nature mountains Landscape lightroom Arctic landscape photography landscapes
“If you look the right way, you can see that the whole world is a garden.” 
Frances Hodgson Burnett

iceland Island Nature mountains Landscape lightroom Arctic landscape photography landscapes
iceland Island Nature mountains Landscape lightroom Arctic landscape photography landscapes
iceland Island Nature mountains Landscape lightroom Arctic landscape photography landscapes
