If that high world

If that high world

If that high world, which lies beyond 
Our own, surviving Love endears; 
If there the cherish'd heart be fond, 
The eye the same, except in tears — ​​​​​​​
How welcome those untrodden spheres! 
How sweet this very your to die! ​​​​​​​
To soar from earth and find all fears 
Lost in thy light — Eternity!​​​​
It must be so: 'tis not for self 
That we so tremble on the brink; ​​​​​​​
And striving to o'erleap the gulf, 
Yet cling to Being's severing link. ​​​​​​​
Oh! in that future let us think 
To hold each heart the heart that shares; ​​​​​​​
With them the immortal waters drink, 
And soul in soul grow deathless theirs!
George Gordon Byron
If that high world
If that high world

