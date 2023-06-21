Panamã Skincare

At Panamã, they believe that skincare is an art that should be celebrated with simplicity and effectiveness. Our design philosophy revolves around creating designs that prioritize quality and functionality. A perfect combination to start a project.





We wanted to create a visual identity that allowed the product to shine while evoking a sense of sophistication and modernity. The result is a design that embraces simplicity, with sleek layouts and understated elegance that exudes confidence. Each product is housed in a simple, matte container with a subtle logo and product description. The labels are clean and concise, providing essential information without overwhelming the consumer.





Step into the world of Panamã and immerse yourself in the understated elegance of their packaging design. Experience the seamless fusion of simplicity and sophistication as you embark on a skincare journey that is visually captivating, informative, and beautifully crafted.

Panamã is a South Korean skincare company, born with the desire to simplify skincare routines without compromising on results. And they approached us to work on their brand and packaging.