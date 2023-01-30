



Ladrillo is a Barcelona based architecture studio working locally and globally on projects varying from small city objects to regional development assessments and masterplans. They work designs reveal they commitment to maintaining a clear sense of harmony with the environment.





With such a strong ethic, it became imperative for us to think a design path that was built with a personality that could connect with the firm philosophy. With too many overly spoken stories, we needed to think of a design that can shake up the roots and focus on what everyone really needs.





One of our first challenges was to build a brand that was pure and functional, but that also connected with a more rationalized language. The proposition of the client led us to study different ways in which the image could be created, we thought that there were two important factors that stood out from the rest: the identity had to have high visual impact and also to be extremely harmonious.







The graphic outcome of designed materials managed to capture the spirit of the firm; the tone throughout is direct, straightforward and pared down to nothing but the essentials.







