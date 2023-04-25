Niklas Rosén's profileGustav Nordebrink's profile
Doconomy is an innovative Swedish impact-tech startup that aims to provide both consumers and brands with digital tools to understand and reduce the climate impact of consumption. Since 2018, Doconomy has been investing in new measures to help tackle climate change and has been developing a comprehensive ecosystem of financial tools to educate and drive positive change.

Over the past two years, we have worked closely with the company’s founders and internal teams to create the brand strategy, brand identity, digital design system, digital products, and websites. The result is a robust system with a core of functional values that are optimized for the global market and ever-growing innovations.

Göran Söderström, Type design
Studio Taktil & Huwan Peng, 3D
Vacuum Labs, Web development
Luca Mara, Photography


brand identity branding design system digital design graphic design product design type design UI/UX user interface Website
