Flagship is a global creative studio with a talented team of professionals who specialize in generating innovative and diverse ideas for brands and businesses. We were given the important responsibility of designing Flagship's digital experience, which involved crafting their brand identity and website to convey their vision and values through an online platform.



Our approach to this project focused on simplifying Flagship's branding while also refining their visual toolbox. Drawing inspiration from their brand vision of "finding clarity," we streamlined their communication and created a more cohesive look and feel for their brand. We achieved this by thoughtfully reducing unnecessary design elements and integrating the square, the central building block of Flagship's logotype, into a pixelated pattern that symbolizes the transformation from complexity to clarity. This pattern serves as the foundation of their visual identity and can be seen throughout their digital experience.





