Aleph Farms - Turning steak on its head

















A Sustainable Future for Food.





Writing is the foundation of modern civilization — and Aleph is the first letter of one of humanity’s oldest writing systems, represented by an ox. The source of civilization also relied heavily on agriculture and the domestication of animals. Today, this new era of cellular agriculture brings us to a new era of how we eat and live. The name, Aleph Farms, connects us to the very roots of civilization, as we honor traditions and evolve them to meet the needs of modern society.





To create the Aleph logo, we flipped the first letter of the alphabet to (re)create an ox. The action of “flipping” lays the foundation for the rest of the identity, allowing us to make visible all the ways that Aleph flips expectation, using motion, photography, copy and more. Strategically, the ox head symbol becomes a sort of cattle brand or trademark symbol that can be used anywhere and everywhere, signifying the way Aleph products can seamlessly integrate into everyday meal settings.



















