Joo. Carefree living













Articulating carefree living





‘Joo’ is a colloquial expression for yeah or yes. It’s the most used word in the Finnish language and depending on intonation, also one of the most diverse in terms of meaning. In addition to being either a definite or doubtful response, ‘Joo’ can convey excitement or compliance, agitation or affirmation. As such it turned out to be the perfect name for a brand speaking to people at different stages of life, with disparate needs and dreams of what a home should be - which as the project progressed, transpired to be just one aspect of what Joo has to offer. Joo is about much more than apartments. It’s about offering a

base for living the life you desire. It’s living as a service.















