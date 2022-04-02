Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Joo. Carefree living
Multiple Owners
Joo.
Space for living carefree


An entirely new brand for rental business of Asuntoyhtymä, a property developer and manager. Joo is founded on simplicity, clarity and positivity, all of which manifest in carefree rental living.


Brand Photography: Henri Vogt
Styling: Sanna Silander
MUAH: Emma Puhakka
Set Design: Nora Tobiasson
Case Photography: Paavo Lehtonen & Henri Vogt

– See Full Case Here





Articulating carefree living

'Joo' is a colloquial expression for yeah or yes. It's the most used word in the Finnish language and depending on intonation, also one of the most diverse in terms of meaning. In addition to being either a definite or doubtful response, 'Joo' can convey excitement or compliance, agitation or affirmation. As such it turned out to be the perfect name for a brand speaking to people at different stages of life, with disparate needs and dreams of what a home should be - which as the project progressed, transpired to be just one aspect of what Joo has to offer. Joo is about much more than apartments. It's about offering a 
base for living the life you desire. It's living as a service.




Less isn't more, it's just enough

The identity is all about keeping things simple, focusing on the essentials and therefore instilling a sense of carefreeness. By subtracting rather than adding elements, we managed to create space for endless combinations of colours, images, logo variations and conversational copy.





    Joo. – Space for living carefree An entirely new brand for the rental business of a real-estate developer, Joo is founded on simplicity, clarity
