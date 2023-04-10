Ochodias Studio's profileNeiza Hernández's profileKarla Márquez's profileAlberto Stangarone's profile+2
Mushroom Compadres
Multiple Owners
Behance.net
brand identity Branding design illustrations label design mushroom Poster Design typography visual identity



Mushroom Compadres


Mushroom Compadres is a project dedicated to the cultivation for sale of specialty and functional mushrooms for gastronomic and medicinal use in the West Algarve, Portugal. Its goal is to provide people with delicious, high-quality products for their consumption, helping their physical and mental well-being through nature.

Initially, the mushroom farming project was part of the offerings of the parent company Fazenda Compadres, which is dedicated to regenerative agriculture in the southwest of Portugal. However, a part of the team - who are mushroom lovers - had the idea of creating a separate project dedicated only to offering specialty mushrooms. Their vision was to give this project more momentum, taking advantage of the rise of personal 
well-being and consumer awareness of mushroom-derived products, which represented the focus of the project and the passion of the founders.

With these ideas in mind, the studio set out to create a mushroom brand that would represent the values, passion, and good vibes of its owners. The idea was to move away from the somewhat neutral and clean aesthetic of organic products and design an identity that was less conventional but more honest, fun, and quirky.

The result combines the fresh, friendly, and fun vision of the founders with the natural and special character of their products in an authentic way. Mushroom Compadres is a brand that invites people in a friendly way to try and learn more about the world of mushrooms.


Client: Mushroom Compadres
Ochodias Design Team: Karla Márquez, Manuel Vargas
Services: Brand Identity, Illustration, Label Design
Location: West Algarve, Portugal
Year: 2022



brand identity Branding design illustrations label design mushroom Poster Design typography visual identity
brand identity Branding design illustrations label design mushroom Poster Design typography visual identity
brand identity Branding design illustrations label design mushroom Poster Design typography visual identity
brand identity Branding design illustrations label design mushroom Poster Design typography visual identity
brand identity Branding design illustrations label design mushroom Poster Design typography visual identity
brand identity Branding design illustrations label design mushroom Poster Design typography visual identity
brand identity Branding design illustrations label design mushroom Poster Design typography visual identity
brand identity Branding design illustrations label design mushroom Poster Design typography visual identity
brand identity Branding design illustrations label design mushroom Poster Design typography visual identity
brand identity Branding design illustrations label design mushroom Poster Design typography visual identity
brand identity Branding design illustrations label design mushroom Poster Design typography visual identity
brand identity Branding design illustrations label design mushroom Poster Design typography visual identity
brand identity Branding design illustrations label design mushroom Poster Design typography visual identity
brand identity Branding design illustrations label design mushroom Poster Design typography visual identity
brand identity Branding design illustrations label design mushroom Poster Design typography visual identity
brand identity Branding design illustrations label design mushroom Poster Design typography visual identity
brand identity Branding design illustrations label design mushroom Poster Design typography visual identity
brand identity Branding design illustrations label design mushroom Poster Design typography visual identity
brand identity Branding design illustrations label design mushroom Poster Design typography visual identity



Design by Ochodias



Mushroom Compadres
117
379
10
Published:

Owners

Ochodias Studio's profile
Ochodias Studio
Mexico
Neiza Hernández's profile
Neiza Hernández
Guadalajara, Mexico
Karla Márquez's profile
Karla Márquez
Guadalajara, Mexico
Alberto Stangarone's profile
Alberto Stangarone
Mexico

Mushroom Compadres

Mushroom Compadres is a project dedicated to the cultivation for sale of specialty and functional mushrooms for gastronomic and medicinal use in Read More

117
379
10
Published:

Tools

Creative Fields