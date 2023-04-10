Mushroom Compadres





Mushroom Compadres is a project dedicated to the cultivation for sale of specialty and functional mushrooms for gastronomic and medicinal use in the West Algarve, Portugal. Its goal is to provide people with delicious, high-quality products for their consumption, helping their physical and mental well-being through nature.





Initially, the mushroom farming project was part of the offerings of the parent company Fazenda Compadres, which is dedicated to regenerative agriculture in the southwest of Portugal. However, a part of the team - who are mushroom lovers - had the idea of creating a separate project dedicated only to offering specialty mushrooms. Their vision was to give this project more momentum, taking advantage of the rise of personal

well-being and consumer awareness of mushroom-derived products, which represented the focus of the project and the passion of the founders.





With these ideas in mind, the studio set out to create a mushroom brand that would represent the values, passion, and good vibes of its owners. The idea was to move away from the somewhat neutral and clean aesthetic of organic products and design an identity that was less conventional but more honest, fun, and quirky.





The result combines the fresh, friendly, and fun vision of the founders with the natural and special character of their products in an authentic way. Mushroom Compadres is a brand that invites people in a friendly way to try and learn more about the world of mushrooms.



