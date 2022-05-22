







PopShift





PopShift is an innovative private online gathering focused on building bridges between Hollywood's most influential screenwriters and thought leaders on topics of great urgency and social importance.





For its latest edition we had the opportunity to design the visual language of its website, with a discreet and dynamic approach, the graphic treatment is supported by a solid and condensed typography capable of conveying the impact and urgency of this type of space. In turn, the website has animated transitions which provide visual vitality, managing to balance training rigor with the desire to inspire and entertain.





PopShift seeks to bring together points of view, life experiences and beliefs, which can inspire to create better stories for the entertainment industry. Because improving the stories we consume can improve the world we live in. This project seeks to gather experts in different fields and acclaimed screenwriters with the aim of creating more representative stories adapted to today's world, to the new audiences, cultures and challenges of our times.





Client: Romain Vakilitabar

Services: Brand Identity, Web Design

Location: Denver, Colorado & Online



Year: 2021








