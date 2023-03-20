Mobile game concept map

I sorted out some unfinished commercial projects from 18 to 19 years. This is a mobile game design that is a bit biased towards Chinese style. The purpose is to participate in the development of some basic abilities of children through games, such as identifying right from wrong through leaves, or The design of the agency tests children's responsiveness, etc., and the age audience is some children, so there is a shadow of illustrations in the style selection. In the early design, Party A gave me a lot of oriental elements as a reference, because I personally The level of ability is not good, and some art designs in the early stage feel a bit mixed with Chinese and Western. When several key game links were designed in the later stage, the project was called aborted. Originally, there was a larger world view and story illustrations waiting for me to complete. Although this project has not been launched, I have learned a lot about the game from it. Thank you, everyone appreciates the art style.

