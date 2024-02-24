The journey to find courage勇气之旅

寻找勇气的旅程
鹦鹉杰瑞和大熊鲍勃在森林里玩耍，鼹鼠贝贝告诉它们在一个遥远的魔法世界的土地上开出的花朵可以产出世界上最好吃的蜂蜜，鲍勃和杰瑞结伴而行准备前往那个神秘的地方。
它们决定收拾好行李出发，让我们跟随它们一起来见证这魔法的旅程吧。
The journey to find courage
Jerry the parrot and Bob the bear were playing in the forest. Bebe the mole told them that the flowers blooming in a distant magical world could produce the most delicious honey in the world. Bob and Jerry traveled together. Get ready to go to that mysterious place.
They decided to pack their bags and set off, let us follow them to witness this magical journey.
第一天它们开始感受到了不可思议的力量对这个世界的影响，一阵风吹来居然把绵羊吹到了天上。
杰瑞：“这是魔法世界的风，让绵羊飘到了天上！”
鲍勃一脸正经说道：“我感觉不是风把它们吹到了天上，确切来讲它们跟天上的云彩一样可以自由飘动的一种羊群”。
他们俩开始争论，不一会儿它们激动地跳了起来，居然自己也可以飞到天上。看来这个世界真的有魔法存在。它们开始相信鼹鼠贝贝告诉他们的事情了。
On the first day, they began to feel the incredible influence of power on the world. A gust of wind actually blew the sheep into the sky.
Jerry: "This is the wind from the magical world, making the sheep float into the sky!"
Bob said with a serious face: "I don't think the wind blew them into the sky. To be precise, they are a kind of sheep that can float freely like the clouds in the sky."
The two of them started to argue, and after a while they jumped up excitedly, and they could actually fly into the sky. It seems that magic really exists in this world. They began to believe what Bebe the Mole told them.
夜里，它们进入黑森林，黑暗将它们包围。杰瑞有些害怕，它靠着鲍勃更近了一些。
这时一只诡异的猫头鹰飞到了枝头上对着它们说道：“不知疲倦的冒险者，它们以为可以凭借一些胆量就可以走出这片森林。你们也将是那些地上散落白骨中的一员”说完煽动翅膀飞走了。
杰瑞更害怕了，发出颤抖地声音说道：“我们会变成骷髅！我们回去吧~”
这时鲍勃从口袋里拿出一块水晶，水晶在黑暗中发出耀眼的光芒。
它拿着水晶对着杰瑞说道：“这是我爷爷给我的勇气之石，每当我在夜里无助的时候，它就会发出光芒，给我一些信心。”
杰瑞张开大嘴说道：“你居然是隐藏的魔法师！？”鲍勃没有正面回答这个问题，它们拿着石头朝着黑暗深处走去。
At night, they enter the dark forest and darkness surrounds them. Jerry was a little scared and moved closer to Bob. At this time, a strange owl flew to the branch and said to them: "Tireless adventurers, they think they can get out of this forest with some courage. You will also be one of those bones scattered on the ground." After saying that, he flapped his wings and flew away. Jerry became even more frightened and said in a trembling voice: "We will turn into skeletons! Let's go back~" At this time Bob took out a crystal from his pocket, and the crystal glowed brightly in the dark. It held the crystal and said to Jerry: "This is the stone of courage given to me by my grandfather. Whenever I am helpless at night, it will shine and give me some confidence." Jerry opened his mouth and said, "Are you actually a hidden magician!?" Bob did not answer the question directly, and they walked towards the depths of darkness with the stone in hand.
它们在森林里走了很长的路依然没有找到出口，这时鲍勃手里的勇气之石飞到了树冠之上，鲍勃杰瑞也费力的爬了上去，它们几乎筋疲力尽。就在这个时候一阵狂风吹来，它们无法睁开双眼，风过之后。杰瑞和鲍勃看到了有生以来最神奇的画面出现在眼前。一只庞大的巨鹿正盯着它们看，勇气之石飞到了巨鹿的身边。
鲍勃生气的喊道：“还给我，这是我的！”杰瑞不敢朝着它说话，因为巨鹿实在太庞大了。
巨鹿说道：“石头里装不下勇气。”说完朝着它们吐了一口气。
鲍勃在狂风中抓住杰瑞和石头。接着它们被风吹走了。
They walked a long way in the forest and still couldn't find the exit, at this time the stone of courage in Bob's hand flew above the canopy of the tree, Bob Jerry also climbed up with great effort, they were almost exhausted. Just at this time a gust of wind blew, they could not open their eyes, after the wind. Jerry and Bob saw the most amazing picture ever appear before their eyes. A huge giant deer was staring at them and the Stone of Courage flew to the side of the deer.
Bob shouted angrily, "Give it back, it's mine!" Jerry didn't dare speak toward it because the giant stag was just too huge.
The giant stag said, "Courage doesn't fit in a rock." After saying that he spat towards them.
Bob caught Jerry and the rock in the wind. Then they were blown away by the wind.
醒来之后，它们发现自己正完好无损的躺在一只小船上，仿佛昨晚经历了一场梦一样。鲍勃把石头从包里取出，挂在了小船上，它开始想念自己的爷爷了。
鲍勃对着杰瑞说道：“杰瑞，我根本不是什么魔法师，我只是相信世界上有魔法力量存在而已”就在这时不知从那里飞出来很多金色的大鱼，它们朝着太阳的方向迁徙着。
杰瑞对着大鱼喊道：“鱼儿们，你们知道魔法世界在哪里吗？”
一只金色小鱼飞过来对着它们说道：“经过前面的三眼森林，就可以到魔法之地了，这样！你们跟着我们走吧，我们顺道。”鲍勃和杰瑞划着小船朝着鱼群方向前行而去。
Upon awakening, they found themselves lying intact in a small boat, as if they had experienced a dream last night. Bob took the rock out of his bag and hung it on the boat as he began to miss his grandfather.
Bob said to Jerry, "Jerry, I'm not a wizard at all, I just believe that magical powers exist in the world" Just then out of nowhere flew many big golden fish that were migrating in the direction of the sun.
Jerry shouted to the big fish, "Fish, do you know where the magic world is?"
A small golden fish flew over to them and said, "You can get to the Enchanted Land after passing through the three-eyed forest ahead of you, like this! You guys follow us, we're on our way." Bob and Jerry rowed the boat forward toward the fish.
当天夜里它们来到了三眼森林，据说这里有很多很多可怕的怪兽，它们都长着三只眼睛。鲍勃和杰瑞现在也没有那么害怕黑暗了，它们在森林中搭起了帐篷。夜里它们熟睡的时候森林里果然来了很多长着三只眼睛的动物，但它们并没有攻击鲍勃和杰瑞。它们只是好奇这两个远道而来的客人，它们也想看看两只眼睛的生物是怎样睡觉的。
That night they went to the Three-Eyed Forest, which was said to be home to many, many fearsome monsters that had three eyes. Bob and Jerry were not so afraid of the darkness now, and they pitched their tent in the forest. At night while they slept, the forest was full of animals with three eyes, but they didn't attack Bob and Jerry. They were just curious about these two guests from afar, and they also wanted to see how the two-eyed creatures slept.
早上它们睁开双眼，发现自己已经来到了魔法之地，这里长出了参天大树，树里还有很多小松鼠居住的地方，它们的小房子非常可爱。鲍勃看到了树上结出了好多金色的果实，它们吃了一口发现味道也不是那么好吃。好像也没有自己家乡的蜂蜜那么甜蜜，突然它们有些想家了。松鼠带着它们去它们家做客。就这样它们在魔法之地住了几天。松鼠告诉鲍勃和杰瑞，它们有一条秘密通道抄小路回家。它们跟着松鼠一起去到了秘密洞穴。
When they opened their eyes in the morning, they found that they had arrived in a magical land, where towering trees grew, and there were many little squirrels living in the trees. Their little houses were very cute. Bob saw a lot of golden fruits on the tree. They took a bite and found that the taste was not so delicious. It didn't seem as sweet as the honey from their hometown, and suddenly they felt homesick. Squirrels take them to their homes as guests. In this way, they lived in the magical land for a few days. The squirrel tells Bob and Jerry that they have a secret passage to take a side road home. They followed the squirrel to the secret cave.
就这样它们在洞穴的深处找到了回家的路，没想到在快要到家的时候居然看到了鼹鼠贝贝和那只猫头鹰，它们招呼着杰瑞和鲍勃去吃点东西，原来它们早就认识。这真是一场魔法的旅程呢。
In this way, they found their way home deep in the cave. Unexpectedly, when they were about to get home, they actually saw Beibei the Mole and the owl. They called Jerry and Bob to eat something. It turned out that they had been there early. Just know each other. This is truly a magical journey.
冬天，它们俩又回到了三眼森林，这里的冬天似乎可以让熊不用睡觉，杰瑞和鲍勃坐到了木头上，它们唱起了关于魔法的歌谣：“最好吃的蜂蜜就在家乡，勇气来自与内心可以抵挡黑暗的恐惧，噢，我的家乡，我的内心......”
In winter, the two of them returned to the Three-Eyed Forest. The winter here seemed to keep the bears from sleeping. Jerry and Bob sat on the wood. They sang a song about magic: "The best honey is in my hometown. Courage comes from being able to withstand the fear of darkness in your heart, oh, my hometown, my heart......"
The end
