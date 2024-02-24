The journey to find courage勇气之旅

At night, they enter the dark forest and darkness surrounds them. Jerry was a little scared and moved closer to Bob. At this time, a strange owl flew to the branch and said to them: "Tireless adventurers, they think they can get out of this forest with some courage. You will also be one of those bones scattered on the ground." After saying that, he flapped his wings and flew away. Jerry became even more frightened and said in a trembling voice: "We will turn into skeletons! Let's go back~" At this time Bob took out a crystal from his pocket, and the crystal glowed brightly in the dark. It held the crystal and said to Jerry: "This is the stone of courage given to me by my grandfather. Whenever I am helpless at night, it will shine and give me some confidence." Jerry opened his mouth and said, "Are you actually a hidden magician!?" Bob did not answer the question directly, and they walked towards the depths of darkness with the stone in hand.

