She had a star
Đốm Đốm
•
Follow
Following
Unfollow
SHE HAD A STAR
She had a star on a summer afternoon. She found it in her back yard. It was pale and limp.
She felt happy with the star.
It lighted her gloomy sky up.
She took the star everywhere.
She kept it in sight at all times. She need it.
The star became the only source of joy in her life.
Gradually, she thought that something was not right.
She was afraid to lose her star even when the star was here for her.
The fear was like a heavy stone on her head and her chest.
Until one day, the star was broken into a thousand pieces.
She was stunned by the sudden loss.
She realized that she had waited for this moment for a very, very long time.
Without the star, she was lonely sometimes, but she felt relieved.
She felt free in this world!
She had a star
Published:
March 13th 2023
Đốm Đốm
Đốm Đốm
Vietnam
She had a star
Published:
March 13th 2023
Tools
Photoshop
Creative Fields
Illustration
artwork
Character design
Digital Art
happiness
ILLUSTRATION
stars
© All Rights Reserved
Copyright Info
No use is allowed without explicit permission from owner
