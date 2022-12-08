The land of Rabbits and Stars

Đốm Đốm's profile
Have you ever wondered where stars would go before sunrise?  
Let me tell you...
At the end of my mom's garden, rabbits live in harmony with tiny people. They have a very special work: polishing the stars.
There are many stars falling to the end of the garden before dawn. They cool and are caked with soot and dust.
Our rabbits and tiny people love stars. They wipe and polish all cooled stars carefully. Then the star is used as a magical light through four seasons.
Tiny people are diligent workers, rabbits sometimes spend too much time at play, but they are all so happy. 
'Wake up, girl! Spring is coming to our town!'
We go to the pagoda in March to pray for peace. More and more dill flowers are in full bloom.
A midsummer night's dream under a night blooming jasmine tree.
'No man is an island because winter is out there', an rabbit said.
If you could visit the land of rabbits, do not forget to take some stars home. ^_^
