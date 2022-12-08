The land of Rabbits and Stars

Have you ever wondered where stars would go before sunrise?

Let me tell you...

At the end of my mom's garden, rabbits live in harmony with tiny people. They have a very special work: polishing the stars.

There are many stars falling to the end of the garden before dawn. They cool and are caked with soot and dust.

Our rabbits and tiny people love stars. They wipe and polish all cooled stars carefully. Then the star is used as a magical light through four seasons.