GoingApe Web3

Multiversal trip, A young alpha ape, restless, ApeShrooms let it rip.



In a parallel universe, floats a rocky desert-like planet.

On it, a young civilization was just starting to invent tools from bones and stones.

Little did they know, their entire existence was about to change.

On a dark and cold night, a tribe of Apes was sleeping soundly.

Except for one young Ape, called Alpha...





Alpha Ape was awakened by a mysterious yet intriguing light. Curious as always, Alpha followed the light and found a big, bright, and fascinating… PINK MUSHROOM!





Alpha was astonished by his finding, and to investigate this funny-looking mushroom, he ATE IT. Rumour has it that the taste is even more mind-blowing than its visual features.



