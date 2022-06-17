Blog
Let's Go Nuts
Multiple Owners
artist artwork Character design Digital Art digital illustration installation scupture shopping mall
From concept to delivery, we created this 5,000 square foot installation for our IP Shiny inside The Ring Chongqing, the new retail destination of Hongkong Land, which is developing a 6,000 square meter botanical garden, one of the largest in China.
The installation included large characters measuring up to 50 feet tall, digital interactive experiences, animations, art toys and branding.

Client :Hong Kong Land
Artist : Nicolas Lesaffre
Image may contain: cartoon
Image may contain: cartoon and outdoor object
