Department Store

Menu Design

Department Store is an experiential social space with a bar, lounge and lifestyle pop-ups; a sub-brand of coworking space Department based in Leeds. A destination to dine, drink, work, meet and shop in a creative setting. They approached us to design their Food+Drink, Sunday Service and Nibbles menus, After Work Club cards and external menu design ahead of their recent launch. They wanted to celebrate the people and stories behind the food, the cocktails, their suppliers and the businesses that work there—so we printed everything on papers with stories (such as G.F Smith's Extract, made from recycled coffee cups, and Gmund's Bier, made from byproducts of the beer brewing process). The design intends to also honour the stunning Japanese and Scandinavian style interiors, and the quirky influences behind some of the dishes on the menu, by using a concertina fold (reminiscent of origami) and non-traditional typographic layouts.







