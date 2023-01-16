Process Form
Visual Identity / Website Design / Stationery / Print Materials
Process Form is a modular concrete furniture studio. Designed to be exactly twice as long as they are wide, their concrete blocks can be arranged in any number of different formats. They can be used alone as a plinth, or stacked and arranged to make coffee tables, sculptural retail displays, console tables, and paired with glass, marble or wood tops.
GIRL collaborated with OUT OF BOUNDS to create a brand identity, website, full suite of packaging, and marketing materials - featuring a flexible modular logo system that can also appear in a variety of formats to mimic the product itself. The identity features confident, oversized typography and intends to completely set Process Form apart in its industry.