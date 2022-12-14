Ethos Urban is often supplied images and renders to use across their website, socials, and printed material, that aren’t uniquely theirs. We saw an opportunity to create a series of assets, using the logo, that would be instantly recognisable as Ethos Urban.

Like the places Ethos Urban works to create, the new suite of 3D assets feels so close you could almost touch them. They prove the perfect tool to build brand recognition on and offline; they’re Ethos Urban’s idiosyncratic stamp.