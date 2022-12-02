Blog
Flora/Fauna
Markos Kay
Flora/Fauna (2022)  is a series of animations and prints, inspired by the paintings of Hieronymous Bosch and the hybridization process found in neural networks. The series imagines the latent space of neural network associations as a hidden garden where otherworldly hybrid creatures and plants exist, as dreamt by artificial intelligences. Just like Bosch’s work interrogates the place of humans in the universe, this series questions whether our definitions of life and intelligence are limited by our anthropocentric biases.

Limited Edition Prints: MRKism store
Digital Paintings: Blackdove Digital Canvas
NFTs: Foundation
Follow me on Instagram: @mrk.ism
Digital Paintings / NFTs
Prints
ai biology Digital Art digital illustration limited edition nft prints science Technology
Creature Comforts - available in limited editions
Stills & Tests
Markos Kay
London, United Kingdom

