Flora/Fauna

Flora/Fauna (2022) is a series of animations and prints, inspired by the paintings of Hieronymous Bosch and the hybridization process found in neural networks. The series imagines the latent space of neural network associations as a hidden garden where otherworldly hybrid creatures and plants exist, as dreamt by artificial intelligences. Just like Bosch’s work interrogates the place of humans in the universe, this series questions whether our definitions of life and intelligence are limited by our anthropocentric biases.





